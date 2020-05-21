‘Who’s Your Best Friend?’: Cute Pup Shows Off His Best Pal

Footage shared on Instagram captures Tyson, a half-husky, half-golden retriever mix residing in New York City, New York, lounging like a human while holding a stuffed plush toy bear named Teddy. When Becky, his owner, asks him who his best friend is, the adorable doggo immediately looks over at the plush toy.
When his owner asks if she may see Teddy, Tyson instantly blocks his friend from being taken by covering him with his other paw.
Arguably the cutest duo of all time!
