Play With Me! Baby Elephant is Looking for Friends

A video has been shared on Instagram recently showing a baby elephant running around in the mud and looking for somebody to play with.
At first, the baby starts chasing a bird but the latter does not seem ready to play with the mammal. Then the little elephant approaches its mother or some other adult relative but fails to find a game companion there as well.
Maybe, the time has come for this baby to learn to entertain himself on his own.
