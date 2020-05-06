It's Not Me, Hooman! Husky Faces Consequences of Its Naughty Behaviour

A video uploaded to Instagram recently shows a husky named Riley. He sits on the bed listening to his owner who asks him: "Who chewed the headset? Was it you, Riley?"
The husky gives a guilty look and turns its head away.
"He is like a human," one viewer wrote.
Is it ever possible to punish such a cute dog for anything?
