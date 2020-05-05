A Toy or a Snack? Cat's Getting Familiar With a Cherry

There is a video on Instagram showing a cat whose name is Truffle and who lives in Hong Kong.
Truffle sits on a bed in front of its owner and decides to join him or her for a snack. Probably, after smelling a cherry the cat understands that it is not something tasty he should try and starts playing with the fruit.
"If I can't eat it I can at least entertain myself", Truffle decided.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Truffle - CHERRIES 🤣 . #chippie_gummy #hongkong #🇭🇰 #hongkongcat #happycatsonline #pecoねこ部 #meowed #meowdels #meowedTBT #9gag #igmeows #catsofinstagram #catstagram #catsofworld #catlover #mylittlepurrs #pamperedcats #catloversclub #catsloversworld #bestcataward #bestmeow #catstocker #ねこ #instacats #ig_purrfect
All comments
Show new comments (0)