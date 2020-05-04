‘Fine, I Need Help’: Adorable Kiddo Struggles With Face Mask

Footage shared on YouTube by Viral Hog captures Lennox, an adorable kiddo residing in Leesburg, Georgia, sitting in his car seat. As the young boy struggles to properly don his mask, his mom cannot help but laugh as she films the hilarious ordeal.
"My son Lennox got a new face mask for safety (due to COVID-19). He was excited to put in on, but had a little trouble,” his mom told the video licensor. After repeatedly rejecting mom’s help, Lennox eventually gave in, saying, “Fine, I need help.”
Even in such trying times as these, it is important to pause and appreciate the little things in life!
