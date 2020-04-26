Smart Cat Helps Owner With Pottery

For some reason, it is generally accepted that cats, unlike dogs, are not faithful, do not need to be caressed by their owners.
Indeed cats seem to think that people are service personnel who are required to feed them and change the filler in the tray.
The reality is that cats often become the most loyal friends a person could wish for - ask any "catman", and he will gladly confirm this.
Have a look at this smart cat helping its owner with a potter's wheel.
Let me help you finish this pottery piece faster— ༻⋆≺ Martin 🏳️🌈 ≻⋆༺ (@KlatuBaradaNiko) April 26, 2020
So I can go knock it
o
f
f
💥
The shelf pic.twitter.com/PX6reYW63q
