Helpful Kitty Massages Expecting Sheep’s Back

Footage shared on Twitter captures Scampi, a loving kitty residing in Fair Isle, Scotland, atop her expecting sheep friend named Popcorn. The sheep appears totally relaxed, without a care in the world as she receives her back massage.
Another day, another expectant mum needing a back massage. Busy times for Fair Isle’s hardest working sheep-masseuse, Scampi 🤣 The ewe is Popcorn, who was a caddy when Scampi was a kitten, so they grew up together and still share cuddles ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s0BCsmuigH— Barkland Croft (@barklandcroft) April 23, 2020
The two are close pals who are used to snuggling up, as they have grown up together since Scampi was a kitten and Popcorn a caddy lamb - and they are still sharing cuddles.
“Another day, another expectant mum needing a back massage. Busy times for Fair Isle’s hardest working sheep-masseuse, Scampi,” their owner wrote in the post.
What a sweet duo!
