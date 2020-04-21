You’re Tearing Me Apart: Two Angry Dogs Rip Up Toy Cat While Feline Watches in Horror

Two fierce Labrador retrievers are growling and ripping apart a big toy – which looks just like the red cat that’s watching the whole scene. Maybe the two dogs really, really want to befriend the cat, so they just need the plush thingy very badly. But surely there must be another way to settle the deal without a fight? Come on, think of something else, because after this display of fury, the cat won't even come close to you!
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Hahahahaha wait for it 😂😂😂 Not intended to post licensed content. Dm for credit or removal Help us to grow @lnstagramanimal . . . . . . #animal #animals #animalsofinstagram #animalsofinsta #animalover #petlover #petlove #dogs #doggy #puppy #cats #kitty #catsofinsta #catlove #catsofinstagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)