05:00 GMT10 April 2020
    Golden retrievers dancing

    Thinking Outside the Box: Lady Rehearses Dance With Golden Retrievers

    As most of us have been trying to stay calm and positive amid the spiralling coronavirus pandemic, being in quarantine with our family and pets certainly brings something new to the lives of all those involved.

    A video has been uploaded to Instagram lately showing a woman apparently rehearsing a dance with her two golden retrievers. 

    One of the dogs looks quite comfortable with the process and demonstrates impressive results, while the other sits quietly, letting the party passing by.

    If you have been suffering from a lack of physical activity during the quarantine, follow in this lady's footsteps and think outside the box.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    。 。 Enjoy in the house ✨🐶✨🐶✨😄 。 流行りの足で踊るやつ🦵 #ohnanana 。 。 。 ぺーやるよ✊🏻😠✨ 。 え？なに？ お…おかーさんどしたの？ 。 はい！てて✨こっちにもてて✨ はいまわってーー🤩🌀 。 え？こー？なに？ わかった🐶💦🌀 ぺへへー🐶✨✨✨ 。 グズグズだけど出来るぺーが凄過ぎる🤣🤣 。 。 くらーーい話題ばかりの世の中 。 皆さんも色々あると思います 私も色々あります 。 考えるのもいいけど… とりあえず… おどろっか😂😂😂😂 。 足で踊るのは私もぺーも出来ないから 創作ダンス😂😂 。 。 勇者求む！😂 。 。 #お見苦しいとこすみません #謝っとく！😂😂 #もはや公開処刑 #運動神経ゼロのドスドス母が頑張った #もっとマシな服はなかったのか #突然やった感が溢れてる #世界デビュー #もう今日から私はダンサーww #自粛で頭がおかしくなった？ #ぺーさすが！！ #あーちゃん可愛い😂 。 。 #ゴールデンレトリバー#goldenretriever#dog#犬#あーるん#golden#retriever#doglover#insta_dog#ぺんぺん子ちゃん#welovegoldens#Instagram#Instagramjapan#Instagramdogs#9gag#dogstagram#dogsofinstagram#dogs

    Публикация от あーちゃん🐶ぺー🐶 (@aarun_evolution)

    dancing, video, golden retriever
