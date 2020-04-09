Unwelcome Company: Naughty Crow Pesters Grazing Doe

What could be more annyoing when one is distracted during lunchtime? Alas, such instances happen in the wild nature too and sometimes the interrupting party can be quite unexpected.

A video emerged on Youtube in which a doe was peacefully grazing before its meal was rudely interrupted by a crow. The crow sat on the doe's back, pecked her in the behind and acted outright aggressively as if trying to chase the doe out.

Annoyed, but not defeated, the doe continued her lunch.

It is unknown what caused the crow to behave like this but users in the comment section suggested that it might have its babies somewhere nearby.