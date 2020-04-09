Unwelcome Company: Naughty Crow Pesters Grazing Doe

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
What could be more annyoing when one is distracted during lunchtime? Alas, such instances happen in the wild nature too and sometimes the interrupting party can be quite unexpected.
A video emerged on Youtube in which a doe was peacefully grazing before its meal was rudely interrupted by a crow. The crow sat on the doe's back, pecked her in the behind and acted outright aggressively as if trying to chase the doe out.
Annoyed, but not defeated, the doe continued her lunch.
It is unknown what caused the crow to behave like this but users in the comment section suggested that it might have its babies somewhere nearby.
Most golden retrievers are really fond of swimming, so taking your canine pet to the beach with you might prove to be a lot of fun. But for a small puppy, a swimming pool might be the perfect choice and a good way to exercise, too.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people have had to get creative to keep themselves socially connected while simultaneously socially distancing themselves. This has not stopped some from enjoying happy-hours together, as friends in Connecticut recently demonstrated.
Many canines do not like water – regardless of whether it is a lake, a river, or a bath. But sometimes they desperately need to be there. When the stakes are high, every doggo is ready to plunge right into the depths to save a friend – or retrieve something precious.
According to the theory of evolution, we humans are closely related to apes – and it’s not hard to see why, because many of their traits are so similar to ours that it’s almost unbelievable... and funny!
