Looking for Comfort: Golden Retriever Puppy Tries to Fit Into Basket

While the world is in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, social media continues to keep us all closer to each other and to give us minutes of hope and joy.

A video was shared on Instagram recently, showing a golden retriever puppy called Cali trying to climb into a basket which had a blanket inside.

The puppy's awkwardness is so funny that his owners can't resist laughing as they make a video of their beloved dog.

Since dog-walking has become almost a luxury these days due to strict quarantine measures, let's take more time (and we have it, finally) to play with our pets at home and enjoy our home isolation.