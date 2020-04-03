Let's Jump: Labrador Retriever Enjoys Its Time on the Trampoline

As the whole world is now living through difficult times, we should appreciate every reason for joy to keep ourselves optimistic.

Although the rules of the quarantine that was imposed in so many countries amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are quite strict, pet owners turn out to be privileged as they are allowed to walk their dogs and thus have a chance to get more fresh air than others.

This video shows us a labrador retriever jumping happily on a trampoline together with a boy.

A perfect way to have some fun with the rest of the family!