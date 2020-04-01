Narrow Escape: Unsuspecting Sloth Crawls Dangerously Close to Huge Anaconda

Sloths have something called monochromacy - which means that they have a very poor visual acuity leaving them almost blind in the daylight.

A blood-chilling video has emerged online in which a sloth has been filmed crawling over an enormous anaconda. The arboreal weak-sighted creature seems to be unaware what a horrifying predator it is passing by.

Happily, the serpent is absolutely uninterested in the sloth, probably because it feasted on some other animal and is no longer hungry.