Infection Protection: Russian Motorists Protect Themselves Amid Coronavirus

With the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic raging worldwide, personal protective equipment has been increasingly challenging to come by. So what does one do to protect themselves amid the outbreak? Get creative, of course, as a pair in Russia demonstrated this week.

Footage filmed by a motorist passing by that was shared by Viral Hog on YouTube captures a duo riding in a topless car on a road in the suburbs of Belgorod, Russia. Both the driver and the passenger are wearing quite creative protective attire, which includes goggles and a trash bag.

The driver who captured the hilarious scene told the video licensor that "on the way to the country store we saw a convertible and in it, the driver and passenger took all measures to protect against coronavirus."

Better safe than sorry!