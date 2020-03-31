That's the Perfect Spot: Tiny Golden Retriever Loves Getting Chin Rubs

This tiny golden retriever pup is the happiest dog in the world - not because it ate something delicious, or got a new toy, but because the doggo's owner is scratching its chin. Just look at the sweet little guy - the pup is absolutely satisfied with the course of events and hasn't a care in the world.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Yass, That's the spot! 😍😂 📷 Credit by 👇 @doxieboris via @retrieverpuppies - Tag your friends who need to see this cutie 😊 - Don't forget to follow us for a daily dose of GOLDIES cuteness 🐶🐾 - 📲 Use #goldies_world or @goldies_world to be featured!™ • • • • • #ilovegolden_retrievers #gloriousgoldens #goldensofinstagram #goldens_ofinstagram #instadogsfeature #instadogs #golden #goldens #goldenretriever #goldenretrievers #goldenretrieversofinstagram #goldenretrieverpuppy #cute #love #goldie #thedailygolden #welovegoldens #retriever #retrieverstagram #retrievers #dog #pet #animal #puppy #dogstagram #goldenlife #dogoftheday #dogsofinstagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)