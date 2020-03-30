Say No to Stress: Gorgeous Tiger Relaxes in Bathtub Outdoors

Against the backdrop of the current pandemic, when stress is almost inevitable, it is nevertheless important not to let the circumstances crush you and be able to step back and relax - just like this big kitty.

A majestic tiger has been filmed soaking in a bathtub outside on a pleasant sunny day. Who says that cats are all afraid of water? This big feline enjoys it greatly and cannot conceal it - just look at its serene and peaceful facial expression.

"It would be so nice to be that tiger at the moment", one commenter noted and it is hard to disagree, isn't it?

​