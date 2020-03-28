I Will Succeed! Golden Retriever Puppy Eager to Jump Onto Couch

Meet Gigi, an adorable golden retriever currently living in lockdown in Boston, United States. She was born in 2017 and is now a beautiful dog with her own account on Instagram boasting hundreds of followers.
This video shows Gigi when she was a tiny puppy. Just look at this fluffy little dog making her first attempts to jump onto the couch. Gigi is persistent and energetic, she tries again and again, even with a running start to achieve her goal.
Get inspired by Gigi and think big!
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#tbt to my first attempt at getting onto the couch. A running start didn’t even work for me! . . #goldenretriever #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenretrieversofinstagram #dog #dogsofinstagram #puppy #puppies #puppiesofinstagram #cutest_goldens #iggoldens #goldensofinstagram #goldensofig #retriever #retrieveraddiction #oshiebearaffair #puppyoftheday #goldenretriever_feature #goldenretrievers #goldenretrievers_ofinstagram #dogs_of_instagram #ilovegolden_retrievers #goldensquad #DoggytheWorld #doggytheworld #goldenpupsquadfeature
All comments
Show new comments (0)