Born to be Wilde: Amusing Golden Retriever Enjoys Car Ride

This good boy, named after the Irish author Oscar Wilde, unlike his namesake, prefers simple, non-exquisite pleasures, such as walking outside and playing with toys, judging by his Instagram page.

Oscar Wilde the golden retriever has been filmed enjoying gusts of wind blowing in its snout as it sits on the backseat of his owner's car. The doggo looks utterly happy and carefree, trying to catch the wind with its mouth, while a groovy tune that his owner put on is playing in the background.

"They don’t call me Wilde for no reason", the caption to the Instagram post says.