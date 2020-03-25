Cute Golden Retrievers in Deep Sleep

Judging by the number of enthusiastic reviews of the owners, the Golden Retriever is ahead of almost all other breeds. Indeed, only a convinced dog-hater can unearth flaws in these good-natured intellectuals. As for ordinary animal lovers, their Goldens literally captivate with their softness and phenomenal facial memory.

Calm and balanced in everyday life, representatives of this breed try to keep an even keel in even the most delicate situations. They are completely non-aggressive and are ready to get along with any four-legged creature that comes their way.

Have a look at this cute golden retriever sleeping in bed.