Quarantine Gym Machine

Due to the threat of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak, most of the worldwide population has been told to stay indoors. Along with this safety measure has come a hoarding of supplies by citizens, such as toilet paper. So what do you get when you mix the two?

Footage shared by Viral Hog on YouTube shows a young man in Estonia who is home alone, working on his fitness with the help of some TP rolls. The man is captured doing a few interesting exercises while gyms with standard equipment are not available.

Quarantine may suck, but at least this guy has a sense of humor about it!