Cautious But Curious: Cat Sniffs Golden Retriever Puppy

Having both a cat and a dog in your house may be quite challenging and yet very interesting as it allows you to observe some peculiar and funny scenes from the life of your beloved pets.

This video shows a golden retriever puppy sleeping on the floor while a grey cat crawls from behind and approaches the dog to sniff it.

Although we do not know whether these two live peacefully together or not, we can assume that the puppy is much more friendly towards the cat because little dogs are so playful that they seldom fight with any other animal, while cats are more cautious and even suspicious about everything.

It looks like the cat was thinking: "The dog is asleep, I should not waste time and come to sniff it as much as I like".