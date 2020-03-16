Italian Residents Join Torchlight Flashmob

The World Health Organization on Friday declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most nations are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.
In this video Italians participate in a torchlight flashmob while being on quarantine.
#Rome residents join torchlight flashmob amid #coronavirus lockdown#Italy pic.twitter.com/gDHtwEnaPa— Ruptly (@Ruptly) March 16, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)