Dropping the Ball: Golden Retriever’s Pals Desire Toy

Footage posted to Twitter captures a trio of pals, two golden retrievers and a husky, hanging outside in the yard. The golden retriever that is holding a tennis ball in his mouth appears to be quite pleased, smiling and wagging his tail, as his fellow friends look on with yearning.
Reuben and Ranger say hello on #fluffybuttfriday (I’m out of town and missing my fluffy butts 😢) pic.twitter.com/63whqU3Yxv— Virginia Collison (@Skimom65) March 6, 2020
You snooze, you lose!
