Training the Day Away: Golden Retriever Helps Owner Do Sit-Ups

Exercising is extremely important, but sometimes, it is difficult for many of us to find the motivation for it. Luckily for some, assistance with this physical task occasionally comes from canine companions.

Recently, with most schools switching to online classes and people working from home, many have also turned to getting their exercise inside their residence. Gilly, a sweet golden retriever living in West Hartford, Connecticut, is there to lend a hand to her owner Susan with that task.

Footage shared on Instagram captures the woman laying down on the living room floor doing sit-ups with her golden retriever pal sitting at her feet. Every time Susan sits up, Gilly high fives her health-conscious human.

Arguably the cutest training partner in existence!