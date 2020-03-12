Training the Day Away: Golden Retriever Helps Owner Do Sit-Ups

Recently, with most schools switching to online classes and people working from home, many have also turned to getting their exercise inside their residence. Gilly, a sweet golden retriever living in West Hartford, Connecticut, is there to lend a hand to her owner Susan with that task.
Footage shared on Instagram captures the woman laying down on the living room floor doing sit-ups with her golden retriever pal sitting at her feet. Every time Susan sits up, Gilly high fives her health-conscious human.
Arguably the cutest training partner in existence!
