Zebra crossings aren't just for people anymore! This not-so-wild animal stood patiently alongside a busy city street; when the flow of cars stopped, she crossed the road.

All humans have their wild side, but do wild animals have a civil side as well? The residents of Nara, Japan must think so after seeing this video of a local deer waiting patiently before crossing the street.

In Japan deer are considered sacred animals; they live in parks and frequently use the streets.