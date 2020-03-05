Run Faster, Jump Higher: Group of Athletes Show Off Some Crazy Skills

These guys are definitely hurrying to get somewhere - or at least training to do so. Look how fast they are jumping through a hoop - like a bunch of lions in a circus. And the last one does it in the most tricky way, jumping backwards. Well, that is some crazy skill - especially when you need to jump into the open window of a moving car.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
WHEN THE UBER LETS MORE THAN 4 PEOPLE INTO THE CAR. #quick #getin #youre #blocking #traffic 😂 @rio54la
All comments
Show new comments (0)