Enchanted Woods: Sequoia Tree Forest Turns Into Winter Fairytale Amid Heavy Snowfall

The redwood coniferous trees could grow as tall as 100 metres making the sequoia one of the tallest living trees on our planet. They also have an impressive lifespan of 1,800 years or more.

Captivating footage of a sequoia forest in an undisclosed location has emerged on Twitter and has stolen social media users' hearts with its immense beauty and grandeur, enhanced by a heavy snowfall that made the entire forest look like a magical world from an old fairytale.

"So majestic, so beautiful, so calming", wrote one of the users.