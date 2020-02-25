‘That’s the Spot’: Cat Gives Owner Massage

We all feel tense sometimes. While everybody has their own ways of relaxing, many of us turn to therapeutic, relaxing massages to get out those pesky stress knots. This week, one such person turned to his animal best friend for some assistance.

On Sunday, a dude just looking to unwind in Johor, Malaysia, found assistance from his best friend of the feline variety in relieving some pesky upper body tension.

Footage posted by ViralHog on YouTube captures the fluffy, orange feline sitting on top of the man’s back as he lies on his stomach, surrounded by pillows.

With such skill, this helpful feline is sure to have a career in physical therapy - at least as a personal masseuse for his owners.

What a considerate cat!