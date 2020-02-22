Cute Golden Retriever at Sandy Beach

The dog is the most faithful friend to humans. With a four-legged pet it is pleasant to walk in a park, play, and jog. How much joy this communication brings!

The Golden Retriever is a charming and very beautiful dog. It is distinguished by friendliness and helpfulness and will never leave beloved people in trouble; in fact it tries to please them at all costs.

This golden retriever puppy likes sandy beaches and adores playing with sand. Have a look at this funny puppy.