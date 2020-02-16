The Magnificent Dance of the Laysan Albatross

Young albatrosses choose a mate for several years. While in the colony during the breeding season, they learn the specifics and characteristics of mating games, the main element of which is the mating dance.
The albatross is one of the largest birds on the planet - perhaps the most romantic seabird in the wild. The albatross has long been considered a good omen for sailors who see the birds as an auspicious sign, and some believe that albatrosses are the souls of dead sailors.
Shiba Inu dogs are considered a national treasure in their native Japan; they are known worldwide for their exceptional charisma, but can they truly know themselves, when encountering an everyday mirror?
This dog has definitely had a great time while his owner was away. Now the time has come to pay the price for it...
Akita Inu is one of the most popular native Japanese breeds. The name of the breed alone makes dog lovers smile.
An alligator is a reptile that lives in lakes, swamps and rivers. These reptiles, awesome in their appearance and reminiscent of dinosaurs, are predators, capable of rapid movement both in water and on land, and have very powerful jaws and a tail.
