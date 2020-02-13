My Time to Shine: Cute Cat Shows Off Vocal Skills on Mic

Everybody deserves their 15 minutes of fame at some point in life, so why not a cute kitty?

Footage uploaded to Instagram shows an adorable, wide-eyed feline sitting in front of a portable microphone. A Russian woman holds the microphone up to the cat and says, “Come on, come on the mic, dude.” Amazingly, the feline instantly “speaks” into it, with its adorable meow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cats content (@cats_content) on Feb 4, 2020 at 1:56am PST

Sounds like this kitty is ready for the big stage!