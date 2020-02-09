Cat Summoning Ritual: White Kitty Emerges From Darkness to Get Some Food

This white cat was doing perfectly fine, just hanging out upside down right under the couch when the sound of food caused the kitty to come out from its lair. Well, maybe his particular cat is an Australian, so it always walks like this? Doesn't matter, as the food has to be eaten – no matter how!
