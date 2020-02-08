Curious Cat Loves Boxes

Why do cats like boxes and plastic bags so much? They often use them as 'nests' or places to play. Here you'll see a few curious pets explore these seemingly alien packaging units.
Cats can be completely indifferent to new toys and expensive scratching posts. But there are things they usually won't pass up: cardboard boxes and bags. Size, shape and colour don't matter.
A Golden Retriever is a dog that cannot live without a human. Goldens, if they are purebred, do not have a gene of aggression and cannot protect themselves in the world of wild dogs.
Sugar gliders, adorable, big-eyed wild creatures known for gliding through the air and their love of sugary foods, might soon be even more well-known for their ability to tame a much larger member of the animal kingdom.
When things go awry, some of us are quick to mitigate the problem or grievance by making the issue known. This personality trait seems to apply to certain canines as well, as Zeus the Stubborn Husky recently demonstrated to his owner.
Why did the chicken cross the road? More importantly, why is this duck jogging down the street in such a hurry?
