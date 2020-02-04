German Shepherd Comforts Sibling After Surgery

Footage shared on Twitter captures a German shepherd puppy snuggling his sister after she had surgery. Judging by the look on his face, the sympathetic pup is visibly concerned. As his sister gazes off into the distance with an IV in and bandages on her paw, her benevolent brother proceeds to lay his head atop hers for additional comfort.
She had surgery and her brother never left her side. ❤️ 🐶 pic.twitter.com/0n7ql5HeSi— Animal Forum (@animal_forum) February 2, 2020
Such a beautiful moment that tugs at one’s heartstrings!
