Got Any for Me? Sweet Raccoon Snoops Through Window as Family Eats Dinner

Many families look forward to eating supper together, and it seems that certain members of the animal kingdom wouldn’t mind joining in as well. This weekend, an adorable raccoon was caught peeking in with hungry eyes while a family was enjoying dinner together.

Footage shared by Viral Hog on YouTube captures a raccoon in Yorktown Heights, New York, peering in from outside as a family dines inside their home. The wild critter’s gaze is so endearing, that certain members of the family cannot help but be amused.

In a statement given to the outlet, the family said that there were "raccoons peeping through window wanting some dinner. These raccoons are treated as partial outdoor pets but are still wild." How could you say no to those sweet, begging eyes?