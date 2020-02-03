Night is Dark and Full of Yummies: Dog Ventures Out on Midnight Fridge Raid

An amusing dog's stealthy quest to reach the fridge has been caught on camera and posted on Twitter. In the video, the doggy, wrapped in a blanket, is seen examining the contents of the refrigerator. The fridge is laden with food but all of it is packed, much to the canine's dismay. Finally, the dog runs away with an empty belly. Maybe its feast failed but at least it will remain in good shape.
Me, I’m gonna stop eating after 9 ...— ˗ˏˋAnimals🐾Humor😊ˊˎ˗ (@Animals_Humor) February 2, 2020
Me, at 1 am ... pic.twitter.com/TQmwWcDVoh
