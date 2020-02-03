Hips Don't Lie: Baby Twerks Trying to Dance to Shakira

An adorable baby has been captured on video while trying to dance to Shakira's "Whenever" and the singer's cover of Pete Rodriguez's "I Like It Like That". The baby is watching the Super Bowl halftime show, twerking on his knees at the same time, as he apparently can't stand on his feet.
The little fan's video has gathered 8,400 views in three hours.
His hips dont lie #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow @shakira pic.twitter.com/pR9QRL95lc— Breanne Hutchison (@BreanneIlyse) February 3, 2020
