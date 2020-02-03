Hips Don't Lie: Baby Twerks Trying to Dance to Shakira

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed their hit songs on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on 2 February in Miami.

An adorable baby has been captured on video while trying to dance to Shakira's "Whenever" and the singer's cover of Pete Rodriguez's "I Like It Like That". The baby is watching the Super Bowl halftime show, twerking on his knees at the same time, as he apparently can't stand on his feet.

The little fan's video has gathered 8,400 views in three hours.