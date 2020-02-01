Put Me In, Coach! Cute Otter Plays Game of Pass the Ball

Young children often enjoy games of throwing the ball back and forth to each other when playing outdoors. Apparently, certain animals also find this game entertaining, such as a pet water otter in Japan.

Chiro, a 3-year-old pet water otter living in Kashihara, a city located in Nara Prefecture, Japan, clearly loves this game. Footage filmed by his owner and posted to Instagram captures them tossing a blue marble ball back and forth to each other in the morning. Chiro’s reflexes are quite impressive, as he is quick to pass back the ball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by かわうそ チロ/千代丸 otter_chiro (@chiro_chiro3) on Jan 21, 2020 at 3:13pm PST

The owner of the adorable pet wrote on the post “Seriously, he is fun. It is a serious face, but I enjoy it”. Seems the charming otter takes the game quite seriously!