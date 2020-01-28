Let Story of Friendship Between Dog and Horse Melt Your Heart

We think one can hardly be tired of watching videos that show unusual animal friendships.

A video which was uploaded to Twitter earlier this week shows a dog and a horse sharing a moment of tenderness and friendship.

Interestingly, the colours of the two animals' hair are very much alike.

The way the dog reaches out to the horse's head and strokes it gently can't but leave you overwhelmed with emotion.

Like in the world of humans, for animals being a family is not just about belonging to one species, and this video proves this quite well.