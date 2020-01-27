Charming Cat Couple Slumber Like Humans

Everyone needs a midday rest sometimes, and what better way to rejuvenate than by snuggling up with your partner for a nap? An adorable pair of felines in Japan were recently caught doing just that while lying in a very cozy spot together.

In footage posted to Instagram, the duo are seen lying next to each other on their backs while enjoying the sunlight coming through the window and the warm temperature from a space heater nearby.

In the middle of dreaming, the orange cat gives the black cat a smooch. As the camera moves away, other felines are also seen snoozing away.

What a comfortable crew!