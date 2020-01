No Tears Left to Cry: Cat With Leg Prosthesis Can Walk Again

A cat from Novokuznetsk, Russia, lost her paws, tail, and ears due to frostbite and was therefore taken a veterinary clinic for treatment.

A cat called Dymka has been captured on video while learning how to walk with prosthetic legs.

The cat was found frostbitten and could not be helped urgently. The feline lost its paws, tail, and ears, but after all the necessary procedures, the cat can go home. Dymka maintains a neutral relationship with a ginger cat called Ryzhik, who lives in the clinic and has the same health problems, but the kitties eat from the same bowl. The veterinarians plan to observe the cat for about a month, and then send it home to its owners.