Huskies Are So Weird: Funny Dog Blows Bubbles While Lying in Stream

An adorable Husky has been captured on video while blowing bubbles underwater. The funny dog is lying in a stream and enjoying making bubbles with its nose.
The pup is probably attempting to cool down its snout in order to freshen the air going into its lungs, according to one person commenting on the video.
"He's at the end of his leash, laying in the water, and blowing bubbles out of his nose. There's a country song in there somewhere", another netizen wrote.
When you learn to blow bubbles and your mom tells you to stop!😂🙄— Dogs Fuzzy (@dogs_fuzzy) January 17, 2020
Long puppies 📹🐶 https://t.co/LhD5uGLt21 pic.twitter.com/716wsku5V3
