Everyone should have this 'let the whole world wait' moment in their lives.

A video recently uploaded to Instagram shows a golden retriever named Carlito sitting in a pool, his head on the curb. The dog's eyes are half-closed as he appears to be enjoying a moment of relaxation despite the rain.

Maybe Carlito was running a lot and playing with his owner prior to settling himself in the pool and allowing the rain to soak him. Whatever the reason, there is no doubt he deserved this moment of rest.