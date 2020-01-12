Whims of Love: Amusing Turtles Engage in Quirky Wooing Ritual

Two turtles have been filmed engaging in a fairly unusual interaction. In a video posted on Twitter, one of the turtles is seen gently fluttering its front legs around the other turtle's head as if slapping it. In fact, this is a common behaviour in these reptiles. In this way, the male is expecting to win over the female's heart. Good luck to this buddy, because if the female does not like its 'dance', it could spell trouble for her suitor.
【悲報】往復ビンタをする為に産まれてきた伝説のクソガメ、全米が震える。 pic.twitter.com/hq99aJ6y3F— 味噌王 仲間（Pro ツチノコ (@nakamanian) January 12, 2020
