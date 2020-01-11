A Friend in Need: Doggy Shares Water With Koala Bear

Can a dog befriend a koala? It turns out it can, as you will see in this video, in which the canine lets the native Australian animal drink from a big jug filled with water. The two get along pretty well, drinking the water together and feeling absolutely comfortable in each other’s company. Why shouldn't they be? They are both so sweet!
Sharing is caring #Australian #Wildlife #koala #dog #kindness #care #bushfires pic.twitter.com/shmfVarMwv— Nial Finegan (@NialFinegan) January 10, 2020
