Cute Taste Test: Golden Retriever and Husky Try Watermelon For the First Time

Dogs are well-known for being omnivores. However, not all fruits and vegetables are equally pleasing for them. See for yourself!

Someone decided to arrange a real taste test for two furry friends - golden retriever Tucker and his husly buddy. The two cuties were spotted while tasting some unusual foods – watermelon and broccoli. While the husky did not seem to mind the sweet treat, his furry friend was not too impressed.

Tucker rushed to spit out the broccoli the moment he tasted it, then turning to his buddy’s plate to check out whether he had something more delicious.