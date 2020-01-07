Beachy Brazilian Golden Retriever Chills In Sand

Many beachgoers enjoy burying themselves in the sand while relaxing on the shore, and apparently so does a cool doggo in Brazil.

Fred, a chill golden retriever, was filmed by his owner on a Saquarema beach in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro.

Footage shared by Viral Hog shows the pupper completely chill and covered in sand, all while sporting some cool shades and a “dog lover” hat.

"We buried my dog, Fred, in the beach sand to see if he would be quiet, and he stayed," Fred’s owner told the outlet.

What a good boy!