Let's Play! Golden Retriever Puppy 'Wrestles' With Adult Dog

Watching your pets play or even fight with each other (in a friendly way) can be fascinating.

This Instagram video shows two golden retriever dogs, an adult one and a puppy, playing on the carpet. The big dog can be seen lying on the floor, chewing on a tennis ball, while the puppy tries to climb on its older buddy and prevent him from playing alone.

It looks as if this cutie is saying: 'Hey, I am small but want to be as strong and big as you are!'