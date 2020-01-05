Golden Retriever litters can range in size between four and twelve, with the average size being eight.

A litter of 101 Dalmatians could be a stretch of the imagination, but golden retriever puppies often arrive eight at a time. But is there ever really any trouble finding somebody to adopt? Although they're considered family dogs, they do just as well with single people.

In this video you can see a whole bunch of golden retrievers puppies. What could be cuter?