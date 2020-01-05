A litter of 101 Dalmatians could be a stretch of the imagination, but golden retriever puppies often arrive eight at a time. But is there ever really any trouble finding somebody to adopt? Although they're considered family dogs, they do just as well with single people.
In this video you can see a whole bunch of golden retrievers puppies. What could be cuter?
It's Friday Happy Hour at the milk bar. First round is free!!! #mydogiscutest #dogcelebration— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) January 3, 2020
(Kelstongoldens IG) pic.twitter.com/hA2uzRRMKm
All comments
Show new comments (0)