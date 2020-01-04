Small But Daring: Little Kittens Engage in Fighting

A video was shared online recently, showing two kittens, both probably not older than a couple of months, engaged in a fight - if we can ever describe this pretty interaction as such.
It looks as if a white kitten attempted to climb on something which resembles a notebook and which is probably a favourite place where the other kitty likes to have a rest. The two start kicking their front paws in front of each other's faces without touching their rival's paws.
Cutest fight ever 😄 pic.twitter.com/eY7li6H4UJ— Cute Animal 🐾 (@AnimalMemesj) January 2, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)